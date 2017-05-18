The “Glacier” PG1 has an XDR outsole so it’ll hold up on asphalt. Its suede and mesh upper is made up of glacier grey, while the Swoosh is accented by dark blue.
These release tomorrow, May 19, for $110 on Nike.com.
h/t SoleCollector
