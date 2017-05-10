When Jason Kidd was consistently hooping in the Nike Air Zoom Flight ’95, the sneaker was done up with carbon fiber on the upper and mesh on the tongue.

For the new Flight Bonafide, Nike kept that familiar outsole and its bug-eye midsole. But they took away the carbon fiber and mesh, replacing it with a sock-like upper that’s made out of Flyknit.

The Swoosh is bringing out three colorways of the updated silhouette for tomorrow’s Nike.com release. The black, grey and multicolor kicks will cost $150 each.

Photos courtesy of Nike