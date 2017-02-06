With the fashion world coming to New York this week, the Swoosh has big plans to releases limited quantities of limited silhouettes. From Harlem to SoHo, Nike has planned out a bunch of events. Here’s the full rundown:

2.8.17 NIKELAB DUNK HI RETRO X CDG – Japanese label, Comme des Garcons recreates the iconic Nike Dunk through head designer Rei Kawakubo’s abstract lens. The shoe launches in NYC at the Comme des Garcons Chelsea boutique and Dover Street Market.

2.10.17 NIKE SPORTSWEAR 5 DECADES OF BASKETBALL – To celebrate 5 icons of the court from across the decades, Nike has partnered with KITH to launch the pack globally – Air Force 1 Sport Lux, Blazer Studio Low, Air Foamposite Pro, Zoom Generation and the Flight Bonafide.

2.10.17 NIKELAB DUNK LUX CHUKKA X R.T. – Another chapter in the collaboration with Riccardo Tisci combines the Nike Dunk with the Chukka shoe. The new style launches alongside custom Nike Destroyer jackets by artist Eric Elms at a NikeLab in New York City retail pioneer, Bergdorf Goodman.

2.11.17 NIKELAB AF1 X VLONE – In collaboration with VLONE and its co-founder A$AP Bari, the Nike Air Force 1 x VLONE pays homage to Harlem celebrating the past, present and future of Harlem hoop culture. The shoe launches at a pop-up experience in Harlem.

2.15.17 NIKE SPORTSWEAR AF1 UPSTEP LOW– The Nike Air Force 1 Low shines with embroidered sequins steeped in coral and jade. The shoe launches at select retail locations on February 15.