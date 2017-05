Following up from last November’s release of the Special Field Air Force 1, Nike’s all set to release the SF AF1 Mid in a few weeks.

The new Mid silhouette brings back the adjustable ankle straps and rip stop ballistic nylon that the first SF AF1 made popular. It debuts with a tiger-stripe camo print and tech specs on its lateral side.

The Mid drops on June 8 on the SNKRS app and Nike.com.

Photos courtesy of Nike