With their Black History Month collection, Nike and Jordan Brand are aiming to solidify social equality. They’re releasing eight different silhouettes across the men’s, women’s and youth categories all on February 16. All the sneakers are gold, black and white, a reference “to the strength of harmonious movement.”

Led by the Kyrie 3, LeBron 14 and KD 9, the rest of the BHM collection includes the Nike Flare, the Nike Lunar Epic, Jordan Trunner. An Air Force 1 Hi for men, AF1 Upstep for women and special-edition Air Jordan 1s round it all out. The collection ranges in price from $130 to $175.

Photos courtesy of Nike