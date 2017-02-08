Back in 1837, Hans Christian Andersen wrote a short story called “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” about a vain emperor who gets tricked into buying “invisible clothes” that actually expose him in front of all his subjects.

Designer Rei Kawakubo used the story as inspiration for the new NikeLab Dunk Hi x COMME des GARÇONS collab, incorporating a leather overlay, in black, over a clear vamp, quarter, tongue and collar, revealing foam underneath the tongue and collar.

These drop on February 8 exclusively at COMME des GARÇONS New York.

Photos courtesy of Nike