Game 1 of the Finals tips off on Thursday. Hype? So are we.

To celebrate the height of basketball, Nike’s got a special release of the KD10 planned. Here’s more straight from the Swoosh:

For Game 1 of the Finals we will be giving consumers first access to buy the KDX “Still KD” through SNKRS. Access to the shoes will be unlocked every time KD steps on the court. So starting at tip off consumers will be able to purchase. However, anytime KD subs out or there is a timeout or halftime, you will not be able to purchase the shoe. Consumers who purchase through this experience will all receive a pin set that represents what “Still KD” means— that will be sent to them separate from the shoes. Additionally, consumers have a chance to get 1 of 10 exclusive signed boxes designed and painted by Shawn Barber who is doing our oil paintings for the finals as well.

Tune into SNKRS starting at 9 EST on Thursday night.

