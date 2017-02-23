Minnesota native Maxwell Lund beat out a field of 64 designers from around the world to win this year’s Pensole x Foot Locker World Sneaker Championship. Public bracket-style voting from the top 64 finalists around the globe closed with two finalists and then a panel of industry judges selected the final design.

Maxwell Lund and his sneaker for the @Pensole_Academy x @footlocker World Sneaker Championship. pic.twitter.com/lJKGEkW38J — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 22, 2017

Lund’s design was handcrafted in Portugal by Portugal Footwear and features an FE (For Ever) molded EVA outsole, three different grades of fine Portugal leather, lasered signature of the winning designer on top of the pull tab, World Sneaker Championship logo on the heel and metal lace tips. Each shoe is individually numbered on the back of the tongue.

Beginning Saturday, the shoe will be sold at Foot Locker stores in New York, Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., Toronto, Sydney, London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, with only 300 pairs retailing worldwide for $180.

For release info, hit up Foot Locker’s Launch Locator.

Top photo courtesy of Pensole