Kendrick Lamar and Reebok Classics are teaming up for a simple, yet expressive colorway of the Club C. The classic silhouette is outfitted with an eye towards anonymity and abstraction. The sneaker features:

Acid-washed denim and dash heel elements to accentuate the mysterious personality of the shoe

Black and white pattern to represent equality within society and coming together as one

Red label and heel elements to symbolize strength, power and passion that can be heard in Kendrick’s music and seen in his actions

Purposefully hidden branding, shown only on the tongue’s interior to represent anonymity, forcing people to look beyond the surface and think differently – an attribute inspired directly by his newest album

Highlighted “k” and “o” details in the quarter logo window to reference Kendrick’s signature nickname “KDot,” giving the shoe an inconspicuous identity

These go on-sale on January 13 on Reebok.com and at Footaction, Sneaker Villa, Shiekh Shoes, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe Palace for $110.

