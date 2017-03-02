Russell Westbrook had Jordan Brand create a special sneaker for him to wear this season. His 30.5s incorporate the midsole and outsole of the Air Jordan XXX and the upper of the Air Jordan XXXI. The result has been a roster of special PEs that won’t ever see a general release. Instead, we’re all left to wait for each new colorway.

The latest 30.5 is debuting tonight in Portland. Westbrook’s signature phrase has become “Why not?” It’s a nod to his carefree play and fashion style, which has always attracted attention.

The “Why Not?” 30.5s feature a special insole that’s decked out with the motto, as well as “Why” on the left heel and “Not” on the right heel.

Photos courtesy of Jordan