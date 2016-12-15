The apparel gods over at Roots of Fight have added basketball-themed clothing to their already strong roster of boxing, baseball and football gear.

To help them make their start, Shaquille O’Neal, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson and Dennis Rodman have partnered with them for a collection that includes hats ($34.95), tanks ($34.95), tees ($39.95), sweatpants ($69.95), pullover hoodies ($74.95), full-zip hoodies ($79.95), and jackets ($109.99).

It’s all available now. Peep some of the collection in the gallery above and head over to the Roots of Fight site to pick up your gear.

Pictures by Jihad Dennis and courtesy of Roots of Fight