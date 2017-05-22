Reebok’s celebrating the Shaq Attaq’s 25th birthday this year. And to keep the party going, they’ve released the Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern. The Modern, explained by Reebok:

The Shaq Attaq Modern was designed to be closer to the current trend of contemporary basketball sneakers. The leather is replaced with a woven mesh upper, which helps to reduce the overall weight of the shoe while keeping the structure of the original in place. The collar features a foam compound with net mesh overlay to provide padding around the ankles, along with custom Pump technology for an adjustable fit. Minimal stitching gives way to hot melt throughout while also providing dimension through the use of technical lightweight synthetics on the upper.

Shaq played in the Modern last week at the Reebok headquarters in Canton, MA to weartest the sneakers. Safe to say he liked hooping in ’em.

The Reebok Shaq Attaq Modern is currently available for purchase for $160.

Photos courtesy of Reebok