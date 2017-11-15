Just as the NBA season is catching major steam, the holiday season is approaching. The change in weather is bringing about some incredible on-court moments. LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving have been absolutely balling recently and the Air Jordan XXXII, Jordan Brand’s flagship sneaker, has been getting tons of different colorways across the League.

As the wild holiday shopping starts to kick off, Eastbay’s releasing ten items, including sneakers, shirts, shorts and hoodies, that cover different types of style and some of the best players currently getting buckets. Check out the SLAM x Eastbay Holiday ’17 Gift Guide countdown, starting with the Jordan Spiz’ike.

10. Jordan Spiz’ike, $140

Spike Lee’s silhouette, a mashup of the Jordan III, IV, V and VI, returns in a black/red/green colorway. The Spiz’ike originally released in 2006, as a tribute to Lee’s contributions with Jordan Brand. He appeared in commercials with Michael Jordan, as the character, Mars Blackmon. He was a trash-talking fan that had to ask, “Is it the shoes?”

—

9. Jordan XI Reversible Shorts, $55

DriFit and mesh combine with the iconic design of the Air Jordan XI.

—

8. Jordan XI Hoodie, $85

The iconic Air Jordan XI logo pops on this fleece hoodie.

—

7. Air Jordan XXXII “Bred,” $185

Jordan Brand built the XXXII using a brand new Nike FlyKnit pattern. The sneaker’s design was inspired by the Air Jordan II, the only Jordan Brand sneaker to be manufactured in Italy. The Brand unveiled the XXXII in Italy, to honor the II. But this new version’s technology is lightyears ahead. It features dual Zoom Air units, hits of leather and suede and the aforementioned FlyKnit, making its debut on a Jordan Brand basketball model.

—

6. Nike Kyrie 3 “Tuxedo,” $120

Kyrie’s third sneaker can be used for breaking necks on the street or breaking ankles on the court. The silhouette was created for Irving’s incredible change-of-pace play. It has a rounded medial outsole and it makes use of two pods on the outsole to assist with grip.

—

Stay tuned for tomorrow when we finish the countdown!