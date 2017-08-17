Sprayground’s partnership with NBA Lab extends to player-specific backpacks, featuring the likeness of hoopers like Kristaps Porzingis, JR Smith and James Harden.

The DLX backpacks offer a break from the normal, standard-sized, colorless backpacks with colorful designs and plenty of space. The Sprayground x NBA Lab bags range in price from $60-$90. Check out the photo gallery above to see KP and JR show off their backpacks.

Photos courtesy of Sprayground.