Sprayground’s partnership with NBA Lab extends to player-specific backpacks, featuring the likeness of hoopers like Kristaps Porzingis, JR Smith and James Harden.
The DLX backpacks offer a break from the normal, standard-sized, colorless backpacks with colorful designs and plenty of space. The Sprayground x NBA Lab bags range in price from $60-$90. Check out the photo gallery above to see KP and JR show off their backpacks.
