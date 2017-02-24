All-Star Weekend is the pinnacle of people watching. Want to see NBA ballers, entertainers and celebrities all in the same place, a few feet away from one another? You’re in the right place. Ride the elevator and you might bump into a Hall of Famer or one of your favorite rappers. Walk from your hotel to the arena, and you’re almost guaranteed to double-take at least once, like, Was that…?

This year, the star-studded midseason celebration was no different. A few hours after the All-Star Saturday Night festivities concluded at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Slam Dunk Champ Glenn Robinson III was getting daps and hugs at Mardi Gras World, site to one of the weekend’s best parties each year: the Third Annual All-Star Spades Tournament, hosted by Stance and Dwyane Wade.

As GRIII worked the room, he walked past MLB legend Gary Sheffield, seated at a nearby table. At the next, Bucks rookie Thon Maker was cracking jokes. Around the corner, WNBA superstar Candace Parker was holding court. Allen Iverson and Charles Oakley shared an OG moment as cards were shuffled and dealt on the other side of the sprawling venue. An anonymous SLAM editor was even asked to snap a photo of Wade and Gabrielle Union posing with a fan.

The Spades Tournament itself consisted of 32 teams, with participants and party attendees including the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler (who was just an observer, because “Dominoes is my thing. Dominoes and basketball. Spades ain’t for me!”), Kenyon Martin, James Harden, Devin Booker, Jason Williams, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Myles Turner, Anthony Anderson and Klay Thompson, among countless others. This year’s winner? Celebrity creative director Calyann Barnett and her husband Sky Watson defeated Carmelo Anthony in the championship round, while actor Anthony Anderson’s team won the consolation bracket.

The next day, once all had recovered from a long—and extremely fun—night, Stance was on display under the bright lights, as the official on-court sock for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Until next year, y’all…