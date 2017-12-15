Stance has some new gear that features “sketchbook” renditions of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving (not pictured above). They also have new team-specific socks that shows love to the Clippers, Lakers, Sixers, Celtics, 76ers, Cavaliers, Thunder, Warriors and other squads.

The squad socks are built to replicate jersey materials while the “sketchbook” joints are based off hand-illustrated art.

Both the jersey and the “sketchbook” socks are available now for $18 each. Scroll through the gallery above to get an up close look at the collection.

Photos courtesy of Stance