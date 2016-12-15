Only one player has averaged over 35 points per game in an NBA season since Michael Jordan did it in 1987. You guessed it: Kobe Bean Bryant.

Highlighted by his 81-point game against the Raptors on January 22, 2006, Kobe’s 2005-06 campaign was arguably the greatest individual season of his career. His 35.4 ppg easily led the League, as did his 38.7 usage rate. He attempted more than 27 shots per game, which has only been accomplished twice in the past 30 years (Iverson did it in 2001-02).

The Lakers won 45 games and drew the 54-win Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2006 playoffs.

Kobe’s legendary season came to a bitter end as the Lakers lost three straight games after going up 3-1 to start the series.

Video by Meir21. Follow him on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

