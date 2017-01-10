After sitting out much of the 2007-08 season with a left knee injury, Dwyane Wade returned in dominating fashion in the 2008-09 season.

In what many consider to be his best NBA season, Wade led NBA in scoring (30.2), usage (36.2) and was second in steals (2.2) and PER (30.4).

Wade became only player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points, 500 assists, 150 steals and 100 blocks in a single season, and the only player under 6-6 to block more than 100 shots since the stat became official in 1973-74.

During the regular season, Wade had 26 30-point games, 10 40-point games and three 50-point games, including a career-high 55 points against the Knicks on April 12, 2009. He also dunked the ball a career-high 128 times.

Wade finished third in MVP voting behind LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

The Heat won 43 games during the regular season, earning a 4-seed in the playoffs, where Miami eventually lost in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Video by Meir21. Follow him on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.