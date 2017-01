People ask me all the time how to increase their vertical. And a lot of guys will ask me if it’s possible to dunk at their age (and they are only like 30 years old).

I believe if you work hard enough you can do anything. I’d like to introduce you to Andy Nicholson, who put that belief to the test by attempting to fulfill a lifelong dream of competing in his first dunk contest at 44 years old!

Check out this new documentary!

—Jordan Kilganon