Aaron Gordon had the game of his career and the Orlando Magic needed every bit of it to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, 125-121 on Tuesday.

Gordon dropped a career-high 41 points on 14-18 shooting, including a perfect 5-5 from three. Those five made triples were also a career best.

The fourth-year forward out of Arizona scored in every way possible, and made it clear early that he would not be stopped.

Then there was this.

His three with 35 seconds left put Orlando ahead for good, as the Nets missed several attempts in the final seconds.

Gordon was playing in just his second game of the year, missing the Magic’s last two contests because of a sore ankle. Magic coach Frank Vogel said Gordon looked fine during workouts on Monday…not that there was much that could slow him down anyway.