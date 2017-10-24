Aaron Gordon had the game of his career and the Orlando Magic needed every bit of it to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, 125-121 on Tuesday.
Gordon dropped a career-high 41 points on 14-18 shooting, including a perfect 5-5 from three. Those five made triples were also a career best.
The fourth-year forward out of Arizona scored in every way possible, and made it clear early that he would not be stopped.
1 v. 4 and @Double0AG doesn’t care (via @OrlandoMagic) pic.twitter.com/Bkl8FRuGi6
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017
Then there was this.
🔥 Career-High 36 Points for @Double0AG 🔥
📺: @FOXSportsFL pic.twitter.com/K83T57HgHF
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 25, 2017
His three with 35 seconds left put Orlando ahead for good, as the Nets missed several attempts in the final seconds.
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d1BsgQGnzw
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 25, 2017
Gordon was playing in just his second game of the year, missing the Magic’s last two contests because of a sore ankle. Magic coach Frank Vogel said Gordon looked fine during workouts on Monday…not that there was much that could slow him down anyway.
