Aaron Gordon scored a career-best 33 on December 14. In that game he shot 4-8 from three-point range, the most makes and attempts of his young career.

Tonight, Gordon scored the second-most points of his career. He shot 11-15 from the floor and 4-4 from outside, tying his number from two weeks back. He was on fire tonight, also registering 1 block, 1 steal, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Watch the highlights up top.