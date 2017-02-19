Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook put aside their differences at least for one night, as the two shared the court in the 2017 All-Star Game.
Mid-way through the first quarter, Westbrook tossed an entry pass to Durant, who lobbed it over his shoulder to Russ for the jam.
👀 👀 👀
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 20, 2017
After the play, the West All-Stars celebrated like two enemy nations had just reached a peace agreement.
