Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook put aside their differences at least for one night, as the two shared the court in the 2017 All-Star Game.

Mid-way through the first quarter, Westbrook tossed an entry pass to Durant, who lobbed it over his shoulder to Russ for the jam.

After the play, the West All-Stars celebrated like two enemy nations had just reached a peace agreement.

