Yesterday, we dropped our latest cover featuring Joel Embiid posing just like Allen Iverson did on the cover of SLAM 32. While the reaction on social media was generally positive, we were very curious as to what AI thought. Fortunately for us, CSN Philly caught up with Iverson at the Sixers’ Youth Foundation Gala and The Answer told the reporter that it was an “honor” to have Joel recreate the classic look.

“I love it,” he said. “[Sixers PR Director] Mike [Preston] was telling me, [Joel] said something about the chain. He ain’t wearing no chain. But it’s still dope. I love it. It’s a great look. I’m honored that SLAM would do that.”

We’re honored by the words.

