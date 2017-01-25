Devin Booker scored 13 of his 26 in the fourth quarter, draining three bombs from distance. He chipped four assists to go along with his 26, but his mighty effort didn’t get the Suns their comeback victory. Watch the video above to see Andrew Wiggins methodically dissect the Suns’ defense for 31 points (11-22 shooting) and the game-winner. And get used to this matchup–Wiggins is turning 22 this year and Booker will be 21 in October.

Video courtesy of FreeDawkins