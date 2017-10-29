Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been putting up big-time numbers this season, combining to average 57.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.1 blocks and 2.9 steals in the Pelicans’ first six games. They’ve been unstoppable.

But the physically-imposing duo met their match when Davis organized a trip to a haunted house down in Louisiana. They got shook when walking through the property. The video’s absolute jokes. Watch it below.