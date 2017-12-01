Anthony Davis needed to be helped off the court on Friday after suffering a left groin injury in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans’ game against the Jazz.

#Pelicans Anthony Davis was helped off the court after suffering a leg injury 😟 pic.twitter.com/fOvvTcYdgt — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 2, 2017

The team said he was unlikely to return to the game, but the extent of his injury is not yet known.

So far this season, Davis is averaging 25.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and had posted 19-and-10 against the Jazz before his injury. The outcome of their game almost seems secondary now, knowing that losing Davis for an extended period of time would be much more devastating to New Orleans than a single loss on the road.

The Pelicans play in Portland Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET. Let’s hope Davis doesn’t miss much time.