Anthony Davis Hangs 41 Points and 13 Rebounds on the Clippers

by March 07, 2018
215

Anthony Davis put up another MVP-like performance Tuesday night in L.A., scoring 41 points and grabbing 13 boards, and leading the New Orleans Pelicans past the Clippers 121-116.

AD shook off a rib contusion while pushing the Pels to their ninth win in a row.

Davis also tied a career-high by making four three-pointers.

Per the AP:

“My team’s doing a good job getting me open and putting me in a spot to be successful,” Davis said. “Everybody on the team is playing well.”

He left the game after banging bodies with DeAndre Jordan going for a rebound. Davis grabbed his side before going to the locker room for an X-ray, which was negative. He returned wearing extra padding and exploded for 19 points in the third quarter, capping it with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

“Nothing seemed to affect him,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “That’s a really kind of a tough injury. It feels like somebody’s sticking an ice pick in your side when you’re trying to breathe with those bruised ribs, but he played through it.”

Gentry added, “He’s playing on an MVP level.”

  
