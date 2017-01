Another night, another Chino Hills win. Going up against an overmatched Rancho Cucamonga team, LiAngelo Ball scored 49 points as Chino Hills rolled to a 122-74 win–the school’s 56th straight. LaMelo Ball chipped in with 23 points himself.

