Ben Simmons: ‘Easiest Triple-Double I’ve Had’

Ben Simmons recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, and says that thanks to his Sixers teammates, it was a piece of cake.

#Sixers PG @BenSimmons25 talks to @phillysport during a postgame one-on-one about what he called his easiest triple-double of the season. pic.twitter.com/7N62EW4NHR — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 20, 2018

The rookie forward finished with 11 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in Philadelphia’s third straight win, as they held off the visiting Charlotte Hornets 108-94.

Joel Embiid added a game-high 25 points to go along with a career-high-tying 19 rebounds and four blocks.

