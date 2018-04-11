Ben Simmons Responds to Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Rookie’ Hoodie

Donovan Mitchell took a swipe at fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons with his wardrobe choice Tuesday night, implying that Simmons wasn’t a true “rookie” after sitting out his first year in the NBA due to injury.
👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Rbf5cY92fD
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 10, 2018
Simmons brushed off Mitchell, arguing that if his only argument revolves around the definition of what a rookie is, then he has no argument at all.
Simmons led the Philadelphia Sixers to their 15th win in a row, continuing to chase the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Per Philly.com:
“If you look at it, and you know the game well enough, then you obviously know what I have been doing isn’t something many people in the league or have been in the league have ever done,” said Simmons, who is the Eastern Conference player of the week.
Selected media members from around the league vote for the award. Simmons is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, after the Sixers held off the Atlanta Hawks, 121-113, on Tuesday night at Philips Arena. As a result, Simmons is the first rookie in NBA history to average at least 8.0 assists on a team with 50-plus wins.
“If his argument is I’m not a rookie, if that’s the only argument he has, I’m in pretty good shape then,” Simmons said.