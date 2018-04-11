Ben Simmons Responds to Donovan Mitchell’s ‘Rookie’ Hoodie

Donovan Mitchell took a swipe at fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons with his wardrobe choice Tuesday night, implying that Simmons wasn’t a true “rookie” after sitting out his first year in the NBA due to injury.

Simmons brushed off Mitchell, arguing that if his only argument revolves around the definition of what a rookie is, then he has no argument at all.

Simmons led the Philadelphia Sixers to their 15th win in a row, continuing to chase the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per Philly.com: