Ben Simmons Wants to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year

With the Rookie of the Year award already wrapped up— in his own mind, at least—Ben Simmons is shooting for much bigger personal goals.
Simmons says he would like to be MVP of the NBA, and a Defensive Player of the Year one day.
The 21-year-old adds that he’s willing to guard any position on the floor.
Per ESPN:
What more do you want to accomplish?
Simmons: “Championships. MVP. I want to be the defensive player of the year.”
Can you do that at the point guard position?
Simmons: “For sure. I will guard whoever I have to. Westbrook, Bron, whoever it is. I love the challenge.”