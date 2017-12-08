Baron Davis and the Black Santa Company have teamed up with award-winning writers and producers for the Christmas-themed Winter Wonderland mixtape.

The mixtape tells a Christmas story through hip-hop, pop, and R&B songs and is available on iTunes and Spotify. Each song tells a different part of Black Santa’s world in the South Pole, and all the characters that surround the character.

Davis founded the Black Santa Company with the mantra that “giving has no season.” The company offers heroes, role models, and humor through character-based storytelling, music, experiential activations, and merchandise. The company will donate a portion of each Winter Wonderland sale to community charities and the release of the music is part of a holiday schedule of toy drives, concerts and other charitable events for L.A. neighborhoods in need.

Check out a few songs from the project below:

Related

Watch Baron Davis Swat Nick Cannon’s Shot Into The Stands