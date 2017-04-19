Chris Paul has played with the same wristband since his rookie season, but losing it mid-game was probably a first.
During the Clippers’ 99-91 Game 2 victory on Tuesday, Boris Diaw got his hand caught under CP3’s wristband as he went for a steal, and sent the band flying once it came off.
Boris Diaw takes Chris Paul's wristband off his wrist like a poorly performed David Blaine magic trick pic.twitter.com/qUVNbfu5vi
— Ananth Pandian (@Ananth_Pandian) April 19, 2017
Rebecca Haarlow asked CP3 about the importance of his wristband after the game. He said that his wife and kid’s names are on the wristband.
