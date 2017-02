Brandon Armstrong, aka bdotadot, knows how to impersonate NBA players. So of course he had to do it during the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday night.

With his typical over-the-top style, Armstrong mimicked James Harden‘s eurostep from the three-point line all the way to the basket.

There might have been a travel in there somewhere.

