Brandon Jennings Shines in Return to Bucks

Brandon Jennings flirted with a triple-double Monday night, in his first game of the 2017-18 NBA season, leading the Milwaukee Bucks past the Memphis Grizzlies 121-103.
Jennings, who inked a 10-day contract over the weekend, finished with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.
The 28-year-old had last suited up for the Bucks in 2013.
Per the Journal Sentinel:
“I was nervous,” Jennings said. “I felt like it was my first rookie game again. Just putting on that jersey was a blessing and I was just very grateful.”
Jennings had joined the Bucks on Sunday morning by signing a 10-day contract. He started the season playing in China before joining the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, in February.
“It’s just all the hard work I was putting in in China,” Jennings said. “People don’t understand I was still hurt with my Achilles injury, so now I’m finally healthy and I was able to really just revamp my whole self.
“I just was able to find myself again. I was really mentally messed up in the head because of my so-called career-ending injury. Just always wanted to bounce back from that. … I tried to get a lot of negative thoughts and things out of my head and it really helped me.”