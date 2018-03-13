Brandon Jennings Shines in Return to Bucks

Brandon Jennings flirted with a triple-double Monday night, in his first game of the 2017-18 NBA season, leading the Milwaukee Bucks past the Memphis Grizzlies 121-103.

Jennings, who inked a 10-day contract over the weekend, finished with 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

The 28-year-old had last suited up for the Bucks in 2013.

Per the Journal Sentinel: