25-year-old rookie Rodney McGruder has played in 49 games this season. The 6-4 wing is ultra athletic and he’s better inside the arc than out. He knows it, too. He likes to get to the rack. He’s shot just 45 three-pointers this year, less than one per game.

Brook Lopez is going for 1.7 blocks per game, tied for the second lowest average he’s had in his nine year career. But he’s a legit seven feet tall and he’s not backing down when someone comes at him. Watch the video above to see him leave no doubt as to who was coming out on the winning end of his battle with McGruder.