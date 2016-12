Things escalated quickly late in the second quarter of tonight’s Knicks-Hawks game. While boxing out for a rebound, Carmelo Anthony and Thabo Sefolosha stopped playing ball and started to get physical. Though only Melo was able to land a shot, they were both jawing in each other’s faces.

It’s Melo’s second ejection of the season. He was tossed back in November against the Celtics.