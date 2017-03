The Knicks lost to the Sixers tonight, getting beat 105-102. Carmelo Anthony struggled to find his shot. He wound up with 18 points on 5-18 shooting. In his face for most of the night was Justin Anderson, the 23-year-old Sixer. Anderson scored 19 points off the bench. He was going blow-for-blow with Melo and it got in Anthony’s head. Watch the video up top to see them exchange words.