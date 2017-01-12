The New York Knicks were already a trainwreck, but their season truly hit what they can only hope is rock bottom Wednesday night, in a shocking last-second defeat to the Philadelphia Sixers.

Carmelo Anthony watched helplessly as T.J. McConnell hit an improbable game-winner, and called the loss “unacceptable.”

“This s–t is definitely embarrassing,” Knicks guard Courtney Lee observed.

Per the NY Post:

