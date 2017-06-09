If Dwyane Wade decides to decline his $23.8 million player option this month, he’ll find plenty of fans in Cleveland hoping he joins the Cavaliers.

Wade, 35, was greeted at the Quicken Loans arena before Game 4 of the NBA Finals by fans who shouted, “We need you next year!” Via ESPN’s Jason Gibbs:

Oh boy Dwayne Wade is here. Fans yelling come to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/LvdHaOMAbL — Jason Gibbs (@BGSUGibbs) June 10, 2017

Although Wade passing up nearly $24 million would seem unlikely, the opportunity to re-join forces with LeBron James could be enticing.

Wade’s decision on his player option is due by June 27.

