On their way to a 135-130 win against the Hawks, the Cavs made history by connecting on 25 three-pointers tonight. That’s the most any team has hit in a single game, surpassing the Nuggets and Rockets, who both made 24 earlier this season.

Channing Frye, Derrick Williams, Kyle Korver and Richard Jefferson made 3 threes each, while Kyrie Irving drilled 5 and LeBron James made 6. Iman Shumpert also hit a pair of three’s. Check out video of all 25 above.