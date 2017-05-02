Charles Barkley issued an apology to the women of San Antonio for calling them overweight.

Or did he…

Chuck said that he eat churros—the popular fried dough snack—and he now understands “why they got all them big ol’ women down there.”

Barkley has been giving different renditions of the same “apology” for years now, and Chuck continues to get mileage out of the joke.

And churros always finds a way into the conversation.

