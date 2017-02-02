Charles Barkley and LeBon James have had an interesting week. Chuck called Bron “whiny” on last week’s episode of Inside the NBA. LeBron didn’t take kindly to that, calling Barkley a “hater.”

There’s been drama all throughout the week. Even Dwyane Wade spoke out against Barkley.

On tonight’s episode of Inside, Chuck said that he stands by his comments and that he has no animosity toward LeBron. He also went on to say that he doesn’t have to always say nice things about LeBron or other players because he doesn’t make things “personal.”

Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith weighed in on the situation, too, with Kenny continuing to say that he can’t have sympathy for LeBron wanting a regular car to go with his Lambos, Porches and Benzes. Shaq, of course, got into with Chuck. Watch the full video up top.

Video courtesy of Ximo Pierto