Ball Brothers-led Chino Hills High extended its winning streak to 45 games last night in a close bout against Roosevelt High. The Huskies were actually down 45-33 to Roosevelt heading into the halftime break and had to fight back and grind it out down the stretch to keep the streak alive. As their streak creeps closer and closer to the 50-win mark, Chino Hills has found itself in some tough games as of late. On Day 1 of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas against Bishop O’Dowd, Chino Hills found itself trailing with 3 minutes to go. In the end, thanks to a late push in the last couple of minutes the Huskies were able to squeeze out a four-point victory.

Last night, UCLA-bound senior guard LiAngelo Ball led the way for Chino Hills with 22 points, while his younger brother, sophomore guard LaMelo Ball, posted 19 points. Eli Scott, a 6-4 senior wing who has committed to Loyola Marymount, finished with 20. For Roosevelt, Cal-Berkeley bound guard Jemarl Baker posted a game-high 29 points. The championship game of the Tarkanian Classic will be played on Tuesday evening, when Chino Hills goes up against Mater Dei for not only the tournament trophy but to extend the streak to 46 straight victories.