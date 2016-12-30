It’s been about 21 months since the last time Chino Hills HS lost a game. Led by LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, younger brothers of UCLA freshman star Lonzo Ball, the Huskies extended their winning streak to 50 games on Thursday night after defeating Pleasant Grove in the semifinals of the 2016 Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to 51 games on Friday night when Chino Hills faces off against Sheldon High in the tourney’s championship game. According to MaxPreps, Passaic HS (NJ) holds the all-time high school basketball winning streak record with 159 consecutive victories from 1919-1925. More recently, St. Anthony HS, also from New Jersey, won 83 straight games from 2010-13.

Check above for the game video recap from BallisLife.