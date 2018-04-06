Chris Paul Threw Up Following Trade to Houston

Chris Paul was so nervous after being dealt to the Rockets last summer, that he puked.

"They always say that you can't go somewhere you've never been without doing something you've never done" https://t.co/lZRU0lgJ7S — Sarah Berger (@sarahelizberger) April 5, 2018

CP3 says the anxiety of moving on to Houston after six seasons with the LA Clippers was overwhelming.

Things appear to have worked out for Paul and his new squad, as they continue to enjoy the finest regular season in franchise history.

Per CNBC: