Damian Lillard: ‘This Has Been My Best Season’

Damian Lillard says he’s having the best season of his six-year career.
Lillard, 27, is averaging 31.6 points since the All-Star break.
Dame erupted for 37 points Tuesday night in a blowout win against the visiting New York Knicks, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their eighth win in a row, and his name is now burbling up in the MVP chatter.
Per The Oregonian:
“I feel like this has been my best season,” Lillard said after pouring in 37 points in a 111-87 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. “All around, I think so far this has been my best season.”
Lillard, who was showered with “M-V-P!” chants from the Moda Center crowd on Tuesday night, is making many around the league — from media to players to coaches — take notice with his recent play.
“The guy’s playing fantastic,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said of Lillard Tuesday night. “He might be one of those guys you’ve got to start talking about for that MVP, too, with the way he’s playing.”