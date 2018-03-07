Damian Lillard: ‘This Has Been My Best Season’

Damian Lillard says he’s having the best season of his six-year career.

Lillard, 27, is averaging 31.6 points since the All-Star break.

Dame erupted for 37 points Tuesday night in a blowout win against the visiting New York Knicks, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their eighth win in a row, and his name is now burbling up in the MVP chatter.

Per The Oregonian: