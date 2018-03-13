Damian Lillard Dominates Heat in Portland’s 10th Consecutive Win

Damian Lillard scored 32 points and dished out 10 assists Monday night in Miami, leading the Portland Trail Blazers past the Heat 115-99 for their 10th victory in a row.
Jusuf Nurkic added 27 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.
Lillard’s continued brilliance has Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra convinced of his MVP candidacy.
Per the AP:
“I don’t know if there is any other player in this league right now that is playing at a higher level than Lillard,” Spoelstra said. “You know the names in the MVP conversation. The way he’s playing right now and winning, he deserves to be in that conversation as well.”
Lillard scored 21 points after halftime. He leads the league in second-half scoring.
“It’s not just about him being a great player, it is the timing of his greatness, that is so unique,” Spoelstra added. “Every time there needs to be a big time play, or if momentum started to go our way, he made that play.”