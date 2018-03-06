Damian Lillard Drops a Clutch 39 Points on the Lakers

by March 06, 2018
151

Damian Lillard single-handedly dragged the Portland Trail Blazers out of an 11-point fourth quarter hole against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 19 of his game-high 39 points in the final stanza Monday night.

Lillard’s heroics led the visiting Blazers to a 108-103 win, their 15th consecutive win against the Lakers.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.

Per the AP:

“Damian Lillard is special,” Portland head coach Terry Stotts said. “If it’s not obvious, I’ll say it.”

Lillard scored 15 in a row for the Trail Blazers down the stretch, giving them a 104-103 lead with 1:08 remaining by hitting 1 of 2 free throws.

“I’ve seen a lot of great basketball in my life, but today I was like wow. He made it look so easy, effortless,” Shabazz Napier said. “I just saw it in his eyes. He wanted the ball every single time, he wanted to take the shot. He definitely willed us today.”

  
