Damian Lillard Drops a Clutch 39 Points on the Lakers

Damian Lillard single-handedly dragged the Portland Trail Blazers out of an 11-point fourth quarter hole against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 19 of his game-high 39 points in the final stanza Monday night.

Lillard’s heroics led the visiting Blazers to a 108-103 win, their 15th consecutive win against the Lakers.

CJ McCollum added 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Portland.

