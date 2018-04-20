Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

by April 20, 2018
880

Damian Lillard says he’s never dealt with a defense similar to the one New Orleans has executed against him in three consecutive playoff games—all losses for Portland.

Lillard finished with 20 points on 5-14 shooting, including a season-high eight turnovers, in a 119-102 loss and the Trail Blazers are now down 0-3 to the Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo have dominated their matchups with Lillard and backcourt mate CJ McCollum.

Per the Oregonian:

“They whooped our (butt) and beat us in every facet of the game,” CJ McCollum said. “Loose balls, rebounds, free-throw line. Energy plays, three-pointers in transition, three-pointers in the halfcourt. You name it, they did it.”

The white flag was raised with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter when coach Terry Stotts pulled his starters after Lillard’s three-pointer was blocked by Anthony Davis, who recovered his own loose ball and fed it to Rajon Rondo, who found Darius Miller for an open three-pointer.

“They had a lot of attention on the ball,” Lillard said. “Just so many bodies on the ball. They were just sharp.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Pelicans Push Blazers To The Brink

10 hours ago
1,049
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘I’ve Just Got to Be Better’

2 days ago
1,035
Jrue Holiday
The Post Up

Post Up: Pelicans Win Thriller In Portland While Celtics And Raptors Roll At Home

2 days ago
1,410
kevin porter jr damian lillard
High School

Kevin Porter Jr Impresses Damian Lillard at Nike Hoop Summit Scrimmage

7 days ago
1,459
NBA

From East Chicago to the NBA: E’Twaun Moore’s Inspirational Story

1 week ago
9,377
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘I Should Be First Team All-NBA’

2 weeks ago
5,560

TRENDING


Most Recent

Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

2 hours ago
880

Hassan Whiteside: ‘Coach Wants Me to Just Be in the Corner and Set Picks’

3 hours ago
1,150

Joel Embiid: ‘I’m Going to Be a Nightmare for [Miami]’

3 hours ago
651

Post Up: Pelicans Push Blazers To The Brink

10 hours ago
1,049

Masked Joel Embiid Goes For 23 And 7 In First Playoff Game

12 hours ago
393