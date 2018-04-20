Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

Damian Lillard says he’s never dealt with a defense similar to the one New Orleans has executed against him in three consecutive playoff games—all losses for Portland.

Lillard finished with 20 points on 5-14 shooting, including a season-high eight turnovers, in a 119-102 loss and the Trail Blazers are now down 0-3 to the Pelicans.

"They're making me give the ball up… this is different covers than I've seen in any point of my career." – @Dame_Lillard breaks down how effective the @PelicansNBA's defensive strategy has been #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MsxcoMUAwP — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2018

Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo have dominated their matchups with Lillard and backcourt mate CJ McCollum.

Per the Oregonian: